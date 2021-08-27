In Hawaii, Kamala Harris praises the “heroes” who were lost in Kabul while avoiding questions.

Vice President Kamala Harris remained silent when journalists yelled questions about the terror attack in Kabul on Thursday, which claimed the lives of 13 US service members and dozens of Afghan civilians. On Thursday afternoon, two suicide bombers and a gunman assaulted an access route to Kabul’s international airport.

Vice President Harris was in Hawaii with her husband Douglas Emhof for a military event at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. The group of reporters accompanying Harris realized on the way that the event would be closed to journalists. According to Fox News, no explanation was given.

According to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser, Harris was received by Admiral Sam Paparo, head of the United States Pacific Fleet, after Air Force Two taxied to the historic base operations building at Hickman Field, Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.

Harris waved to media as they walked to the waiting limousines, but did not respond to shouted questions about the worst day for US troops in more than a decade. When Harris returned to Air Force Two following the event, a similar scenario played out, with the vice president ignoring shouted questions.

Harris had planned to stop in California to meet with Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom, who is facing a recall campaign, but she abandoned those plans after the attack and instead flew straight to Washington, D.C.

Harris’ office has been approached for comment by this publication.

Harris had previously tweeted on the assault, saying, “Today in Kabul, a terror attack killed 13 American service members.” These brave service members gave their life while saving countless others. They are heroes in their own right.

“Doug and I mourn the Americans we lost, pray for the Americans who were injured in the attack, and send our condolences to their families. We also mourn the Afghan civilians who have been murdered or injured.

“Our country owes a debt of gratitude to our military personnel, particularly those working today to keep Americans and Afghan partners safe. That mission will be completed. Today, we pay tribute to those who dedicated their life in the service of their country. Never will we forget.”

