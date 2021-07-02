In Hawaii, a Boeing cargo plane crashes into the water near Honolulu.

The Federal Aviation Administration has confirmed that a Boeing 737 freight airliner conducted an emergency landing in the ocean near Honolulu.

The Boeing 737 plane, according to CNBC, landed in the waters off the coast of Hawaii with two people on board. According to Hawaii News Now, rescue crews were on the scene of the plane’s water landing. According to reports, the incident occurred at 1:45 a.m. local time (or 7:45 a.m. ET).

According to local news reports, the plane crashed roughly two kilometres from Kalaeloa Airport. The US Coast Guard and the Honolulu Fire Department are both responding to the collision. A boat, a C-130 jet, and a helicopter are reportedly being used by rescuers.

The news of the tragedy sent Boeing’s stock plummeting. In recent years, the American multinational has had a number of high-profile crashes, with its 737 Max aircraft being grounded by airlines all over the world due to safety concerns.

The FAA was contacted for comment by this website, but no response was received right away.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.