In Georgia, a Lyft passenger was shot many times.

In the early hours of Saturday morning, a Lyft passenger in Georgia was shot numerous times by someone in another automobile who fired at their ride-sharing vehicle.

According to a preliminary press release from the authorities, officers from the Atlanta Police Department were dispatched to the Shell petrol station on Moreland Avenue in Atlanta, Georgia, at roughly 2:18 a.m. local time on Saturday morning after reports of a shooting.

The victim and a companion were passengers in a Lyft vehicle when they heard gunshots that seemed to be fired from another vehicle, according to the police department. “When the victim realized he had been hit by gunshots, he called for help.”

A male victim was found conscious and alert at the scene with multiple gunshot wounds, according to the department’s report.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment, but no information about the driver or the second passenger has been published at this time.

The investigation into the shooting is still ongoing, according to authorities, who acknowledged that “investigators are working to determine the facts surrounding the incident,” despite the fact that no suspects have been identified.

A second ride-sharing vehicle was targeted in Atlanta over the weekend, with a male victim driving for Uber being held at gunpoint as two suspects allegedly stole his vehicle at roughly 12:29 a.m. on Monday, according to a police statement.

According to the preliminary statement, the victim was attempting to pick up a passenger when a man at the premises informed him that he had not ordered an Uber.

“As the victim attempted to reverse out of the driveway, two male suspects approached him, one brandishing a weapon. The suspects ordered that the victim get out of the car. The victim cooperated, and the suspects fled the scene in the victim’s car, according to the press statement.

According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the shooting on Saturday is the latest in a run of violent occurrences in Atlanta in 2021, with at least 13 people murdered and numerous more injured in road shootings in the city so far this year.

In the city of Atlanta, over 827 weapons have been stolen from vehicles since the beginning of the year. Gun owners that are irresponsible. This is a condensed version of the information.