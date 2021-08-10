In Florida, healthy children are becoming increasingly ill with COVID, with over 170 being hospitalized.

In Florida, the extremely contagious Delta type of COVID is sending an increasing number of children to hospitals, with the state reporting record-breaking numbers.

According to data provided by the United States, According to the Department of Health and Human Services, Florida has the largest number of children hospitalized due to COVID of any state in the US, with 172 now receiving treatment.

Dr. Aileen Marty, an infectious-disease expert at Florida International University, told CNN on Friday evening that the institutions are trying to cope with the 143 children hospitalized in Florida due to COVID at the end of last week.

“The number of cases in our children’s hospitals and children’s hospitals is utterly overwhelmed,” Marty said of the rising number of children admitted to hospitals.

“Our pediatricians, nurses, and staff are all weary, and the kids are suffering as a result. And it’s heartbreaking… Our children are particularly affected. Dr. Kenneth Alexander, the chief of the infectious diseases section at Nemours Children’s Hospital in Orlando, Florida, repeated Marty’s remarks to ABC affiliate WFTV on Friday, revealing that one child died last week and another is on a ventilator at the medical center.

“The youngest kid on a ventilator in our hospital right now has no specific risk factors. “The youngster who died had quite complicated medical issues,” Alexander explained. “Unlike early in the pandemic, when the virus didn’t seem to do much in kids, now it’s getting kids sick,” Nemours stated on Friday, with seven children undergoing care at its hospital, two of whom were in the ICU, and eight children at the nearby Arnold Palmer Hospital.

The number of children infected with COVID has recently surged in numerous additional states, with Arkansas and Tennessee reporting that three children and two minors have died from the virus in the last month, respectively.

The spike of youngsters admitted to hospitals in Florida comes as schools throughout the state reopen for the new school year this week, with Governor Ron DeSantis forbidding academic institutions from requiring students to wear face masks.

Face, on the other hand, has been deployed in a number of school districts around the state. This is a condensed version of the information.