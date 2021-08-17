In Florida and Georgia, Tropical Storm Fred has caused widespread flooding and has left 20,000 people without power.

According to Poweroutage.US, at least 13,540 Floridians were without power on Tuesday as of publishing time, while 12,765 Georgians were without electricity.

As of Tuesday morning, the counties of Jackson, Calhoun, and Franklin in Florida had the greatest recorded power outages, with over 1,000 residents without electricity.

“Our colleagues at Georgia Power and EMCs around the state are aggressively working to restore power in the regions where electrical service is impacted by TD Fred,” a spokeswoman for the state’s Emergency Management Agency told This website in reaction to the reported outages in Georgia. We urge everyone to exercise patience and pay attention to local forecasts as we continue to expect isolated tornadoes, strong winds, and flash flooding into Wednesday.”

As Tropical Depression Fred continues to sweep over the United States’ Southeast coast, power outages have been recorded in both states. As of Tuesday morning, Fred was centered slightly above Georgia and Alabama, according to a map from the National Hurricane Center.

“Through Tuesday, heavy rains may cause significant flash, urban, small stream, and isolated river flooding impacts across areas of the Florida Panhandle, southeastern Alabama, and from western Georgia into the southern Appalachians,” the National Hurricane Center stated in an update.

“By the middle of the week, Fred or its remnants will lift northward and reach the central Appalachians and the Mid-Atlantic,” the bulletin stated. Landslides are a possibility in the North Carolina mountains.”

Several flash flood warnings were issued as Fred made landfall in the Florida Panhandle on Monday due to the storm’s heavy rainfall.

The National Weather Service in Tallahassee announced at 6:45 p.m. EDT on Monday that “Tropical Storm Fred continues to move northward through the region this evening.” Flooding has already occurred in parts of Florida’s Panhandle.”

