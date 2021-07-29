In Florida, a woman and her child were struck by lightning while swimming.

After being struck by lightning while swimming in the sea off the coast of Florida, a mother and her niece have survived.

According to local station WINK TV, the mother, 38, and her 12-year-old child were both struck by lightning while swimming in the sea on a beach at Clam Pass Park in Naples, Florida, around 6:10 p.m. on Monday.

The unidentified couple were both carried to a local hospital, one with minor injuries and the other with moderate injuries. They were both expected to recover by Tuesday night.

Dr. Ben Abo, a member of the Collier County EMS team who attended to the incident on Monday, told WINK TV that being near water when lightning strikes is the worst place to be.

“If you’re unconscious on top of not breathing, you can drown and stuff like that,” Abo explained. “It’s really the worst condition to be in when you’re out on the water.”

People should know what to do if they are struck by lightning, according to Abo, who explained, “There are people who honestly still think you’re electrified, don’t touch them.” No, you need to receive emergency help right away, and that might be the difference between life and death.”

According to the Florida Disaster website, the state experiences 70 to 100 days of thunderstorms per year, with lightning strikes being common in the area.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Florida is the country’s “lightning capital,” with more than 2,000 lightning injuries in the last 50 years.

Over the last few weeks, there have been multiple reports of people getting struck by lightning in Florida. On Saturday, a South Carolina couple was attacked in front of their two young children while on vacation in the state.

Brent and Kristen Jerome were visiting a beach in Sanibel, Florida, at the time of the incident, which was observed by their children, ages two and five, who were unhurt, according to NBC station WBBH.

The couple’s church, the Downtown Church in South Carolina, announced on its blog that “Kristen is slowly healing from her injuries,” but “Brent’s condition is severe.”

It’s less than a week till the. This is a condensed version of the information.