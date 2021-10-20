In Florida, a story on “Black Lives Matter” has been removed from fifth-grade textbooks.

A passage about “Black Lives Matter” has been removed from fifth-grade textbooks in a Florida school district.

WFLA reported Tuesday that Sarasota County Schools informed parents that the work “included language that may be controversial and in conflict with” the state’s critical race theory prohibition.

CRT is an academic paradigm for looking at how race and racism interface with culture, law, and politics. In 2020, the notion gained traction as a result of a national awakening on racial inequality.

The restriction was revealed in June when the state’s Department of Education adopted new guidelines stating that classroom instruction cannot “suppress or distort major historical events,” and that teachers should not discuss personal views or attempt to “persuade” students to a certain point of view.

Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida, a Republican, backed the prohibition. He stated at the time that he sought to prevent “training schoolchildren to despise their nation” by instructors and officials. According to a school official, a minor piece of the material in a vocabulary exercise for fifth graders had information that was aligned with CRT “according to the instructional planning standards from the state.”

The “Personal Narrative” activity, according to WFLA, portrayed the scenario of a father and child attending a “Black Lives Matter” event in June 2020. “Dissent,” “redemption,” and “anecdotes” were some of the vocabulary words used in the piece. Those same phrases emerge in a fresh section describing friends walking in protest during the 1963 Civil Rights Movement.

Several Republican-led states have attempted to prohibit teachers from addressing CRT in the classroom. According to the Brookings Institute, eight states had passed anti-CRT legislation as of August: Arizona, Idaho, Iowa, New Hampshire, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, and South Carolina.

With the exception of Idaho, none of the states’ legislation acknowledges the theory by name, according to the Brookings Institute. Instead, they effectively prohibit discussion of conscious and unconscious bias, privilege, discrimination, and oppression.

Ben Crump, a civil rights attorney, called the school’s decision to remove the Black Lives Matter narrative “unacceptable.”

In reaction to a TV program about the matter, Crump tweeted, “Banning the teaching of critical milestones in our nation’s history is a DETRIMENT to our children and does them a HUGE disservice.” “By substituting a narrative set during the This is a condensed version of the information.