In Florida, a person lying on the tracks was killed by a train.

In Florida, a man was killed after being hit by a train while lying on the tracks.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement to This website that it received a call from a CSX train operator at 10:14 p.m. on Monday, September 6, reporting a train collision with a pedestrian.

When deputies got at the location, they discovered the train stopped about half a mile northwest of the intersection of Indiantown Road and Beeline Highway, along with Palm Beach County Fire Rescue and Palm Beach Gardens Fire Rescue.

After then, a search was carried out for any potential victims or survivors.

One person’s body was eventually discovered. The train struck the person as they lay on the tracks about a quarter mile from the intersection of Beeline Highway and North Grade Road, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office.

The person, who has yet to be identified, was pronounced dead at the scene by the medical examiner’s office. Although this has yet to be confirmed, the deceased seemed to be an adult.

Several bags of Palmetto berries were also discovered in the vicinity near the victim’s body, according to deputies.

There were no other people in the area of the tracks or the surrounding area.

“At about 10:11 p.m. yesterday evening, an individual was tragically injured after colliding with a CSX train on the tracks near the intersection of the Beeline highway and West Indiantown Road in Palm Beach County, Florida,” CSX said in a statement to WPBF.

“We appreciate the Palm Beach County Fire Department’s and Sheriff’s Office’s quick reaction. This event is being looked into.”

The event occurred just days after another person was killed in a train wreck in Canal Point, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office.

The Palm Beach Post reported that Danilo Vargas, 37, of Greenacres, was murdered while driving his dump truck on US 441 along Lake Okeechobee.

Vargas went onto Morning Star Drive to cross the train tracks around 2:16 p.m., according to deputies.

The 37-year-old was then hit by a northbound Georgia Pacific train, which threw him out of his vehicle.

The locomotive’s driver did not sustain any injuries as a result of the collision. This is a condensed version of the information.