In flip flops and an apron, a Florida mother pulls a giant python out of her car.

A viral video shows a Florida mother fearlessly removing a large python from her car while dressed casually in an apron and flip flops.

Mike Kimmel, who goes by the handle Trapper Mike on social media, posted the video to his TikTok account earlier this week, captioning it, “Thanksgiving in Florida.”

Kimmel’s mother is seen pulling the big snake out of the rear of the parked car with her entire body weight in the video, which has racked up over 2.6 million views in four days. Kimmel comes to her rescue by threading the snake’s head, which is protruding out of one of the rear wheels, back through it.

The snake was liberated as a result of their simultaneous effort, propelling the woman backwards as it recoiled.

“Wow, mom, you did a great job,” Kimmel replied. He, on the other hand, was not so fortunate.

“Mike, you just got bit, what are you doing?” a voice off-camera can be heard asking.

Kimmel, on the other hand, is far from a novice, as seen by the content on his Twitter account @pythoncowboy. In the Everglades, he hunts and catches exotic species on a regular basis.

#snakesgiving #thanksgiving #snake #fy #florida #mom #snake #fy #florida #mom Henry Mancini's Baby Elephant Walk There is rising concern in Florida about the proliferation of Burmese pythons across the state.

After years of conjecture, the invasive snake was finally spotted in the north of Florida last week, indicating that the population is likely to grow.

“Unfortunately, we have finally observed a Burmese python in the interior of the refuge,” said Frank Mazzotti, a University of Florida wildlife professor and the head of the Croc Docs research team in Fort Lauderdale, to The Palm Beach Post.

These pythons are not native to Florida and were imported as exotic pets in the 1980s. On private land, the state authorizes citizens to remove and humanely kill pythons. Bounties are paid to snake removal agents for each snake euthanized in authorized regions.

Many of the TikTokers who commented on Kimmel’s video alluded to the state of Florida’s snake infestation. “Minnesota isn’t that horrible anymore,” one person said. Not everyone in the Sunshine State is as brave as Kimmel’s mother. As one commenter put it: This is a condensed version of the information.