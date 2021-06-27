In every photo, a woman hilariously Photoshops a smile on her boyfriend’s face.

After alleging that her partner never smiles in their photos, a lady decided to photoshop a smile on his face.

Claire Huddleston posted a video on TikTok that has since gone viral, demonstrating her excellent editing abilities.

“If you’re not going to grin, I’m going to have to fix it myself later,” Huddleston, who is presumed to be from the United States, captioned the video.

She posts a montage of herself and her other half, who is said to be named Kev, posing for the camera, with him looking rather unconcerned.

The couple is shown in front of a snowy backdrop, with Kev’s arm around his fiancée, in the film, which was released on Tuesday.

However, thanks to some deft editing, Kev’s face breaks into a big grin.

@chudds_

I’m going to have to fix it myself later if you don’t grin #fyp #faceapp #greenscreen

Please accept my apologies for not treating you like a goddess – Peyton Eberle

The following photo shows them at the Ocean House in Rhode Island, with Kev draped over a bicycle prop.

Huddleston uses her technical wizardry to put a smile on her boyfriend’s face once more.

The following two photos are of Huddleston editing a toothy grin into sun-drenched beach photos.

Finally, Kev appears in a self-portrait carrying what appears to be a beer bottle, which he appears to be much happy with when Huddleston photoshops a convincing smile on his face.

Following that, the pair poses with lovely Golden Retrievers, but based on Kev’s attitude, you’d guess he wasn’t a lover of canines.

After Huddleston adds another signature smile to the photo, he appears to be a pet lover.

Huddleston seemingly shared her boyfriend’s thoughts on her hobby, as she added the on-screen caption: “My bf: stop editing a fake smile onto me in all our pics.”

The clip has since been watched more than 2 million times, as people were in awe over the technical makeover.

Numerous people demanded to know exactly how Huddleston did it, and she revealed her secrets in the comments, saying: “FaceApp. It’s too realistic lol.”

While she also confirmed: “Also I don’t do this to all our pictures but. This is a brief summary.