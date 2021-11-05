In disturbing audio, Jim Jones vows to kill anyone who tries to poison him.

Jim Jones’s prolonged drug use had a negative impact on his speech on November 5, 1978. He became paranoid as a result of his drug misuse. Because the residents were avowed socialists, he claimed that US government agencies ranging from the CIA to the Postal Service were attempting to sabotage his village. And he became increasingly frightened of his own supporters.

Like a noxious fog, his mental instability permeated into the neighborhood. Annie Moore, his private nurse, wrote him a 22-point document accusing another nurse of poisoning his food on November 5.

Jim’s address

Concerning Poisoning

She began by saying, “Please read and take seriously.” “I know you believe it now, Jim, but I think we should preserve these things on record.” Moore said that she had been observing Joyce Touchette’s “every move and motion” and had concluded that Touchette was a CIA spy and potentially schizophrenic based on her “slanted handwriting.”

Nurses in Jonestown routinely supplied sedative-laced milkshakes and food to unwitting residents in order to control and mute them. Touchette is now suspected of sneaking a lethal dose of tranquilizers into Jones’ normal milkshake in an attempt to kill him, according to Moore. “She is intelligent, but not clever enough to trick us,” she concluded the memo.

Jones spent entire days shut up in his cabin, tended over by his two dark-haired concubines, as his mental and physical state deteriorated. He posted armed guards at the door and urged people not to approach him for fear of getting themselves “in a lot of trouble that’s exclusively meant for mercenaries.” He wore a.357 magnum handgun in his waistband and provided lighters to his lovers. Pistols with a caliber of 25 caliber. He sent two staff to supervise the preparation of his food to guarantee that no one poisoned it, and he also ordered an antidote in case it was still poisoned.

Jones constructed a vacuum of reason deep in the Guyanese bush, where his paranoia could run wild. He organized fictitious "mercenary raids" with the help of his sons, who snuck into the jungle and fired weapons into the air while the terrified residents cowered on the pavilion floor until security personnel chased them down.