In defiance of DeSantis’ order, some Florida school districts have issued mask mandates.

Governor Ron DeSantis’ executive order is being directly defied by two Florida school districts, which are asking kids to wear masks to school.

Mask requirements for students, teachers, and staff were announced Tuesday night by Alachua County Public Schools (ACPS) in Gainsville and Duval County Public Schools (DCPS) in Jacksonville.

For the first two weeks of school, Alachua Schools opted to make masks mandatory across the district. On August 17, the school board will reassess and analyze the need for masking.

The School Board has voted to enforce masks for kids for the first two weeks of school, in light of alarming spikes in local COVID cases and hospitalizations, including among children,” Alachua Schools tweeted.

August 4, 2021 — Alachua Schools (@AlachuaSchools)

According to a memo delivered to Alachua employees, the mask mandate for teaching staff and building faculty will be in effect until at least September 17.

“I hope we could all leave COVID behind. But, until rates fall, I have a responsibility to do everything I can to protect our ACPS community’s health and well-being,” ACPS Superintendent Carlee Simon wrote. “While certain alternatives are not available to school districts, masking is something we can all do to protect ourselves, our coworkers, and our own families, as well as students and their families,” says the author.

According to The Florida Times-Union, a parade of parents and teachers gathered outside of the Duval school district headquarters with posters and chants pleading with the school board to issue a mask mandate.

Later that evening, a Duval County school board meeting lasted over four hours and culminated in a mask mandate—with a catch. Parents will be able to opt their children out of the mask requirement in Duval schools.

“Any kid who does not wear a mask in accordance with this policy must fulfill the opt out procedures offered by his/her/their allocated school through his/her/their parent or guardian,” the official wording stated.

The paperwork caveat is an attempt to comply with a governor’s executive order while also providing. This is a condensed version of the information.