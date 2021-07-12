In defending the state in the Donald Trump election lawsuit, Michigan is seeking $11,000 in legal fees.

A federal court debating whether or not to sanction some of former President Donald Trump’s lawyers spent hours on Monday delving into the specifics of a failed case challenging Michigan’s 2020 election results.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, both Democrats, are requesting a federal court to award the state at least $11,000 in legal fees related to former President Barack Obama’s unsuccessful lawsuit disputing the state’s presidential election results in 2020.

After a judge found nothing except “speculation and supposition” that votes for Trump were somehow destroyed or swapped to votes for Joe Biden, who won Michigan by a 2.8 percent margin, the lawsuit alleging widespread voter fraud was dismissed.

Whitmer and the city of Detroit now want the plaintiffs and attorneys, including Trump loyalists Sidney Powell and L. Lin Wood, to be punished for filing false lawsuits. It’s the first attempt in the case to impose penalties or sanctions.

The lawyers should face disciplinary procedures in the states where they operate, according to Detroit. The city is also requesting that any money received by the lawyers through post-election fundraising be returned to the city.

In a court filing, the attorney general’s office stated, “It was never about prevailing on the merits of the allegations, but rather (the) intention was to undermine the integrity of the election results and the people’s belief in the electoral process and in government.”

Powell and Howard Kleinhendler drafted the case last fall, but following court action was handled by Michigan-based lawyers, according to U.S. District Judge Linda Parker.

The complaint listed Wood’s name as a defendant. He asserted, however, that he had no involvement other than to inform Powell that he would be available if the parties required the services of an experienced lawyer.

During a Zoom session that attracted more than 5,000 people viewing the video conference at points, Wood told the judge, “I didn’t accomplish anything in Michigan.”

There is no evidence of major electoral fraud in 2020. Indeed, election officials from both political parties have openly said that the election ran well, and international observers have certified that no major violations occurred.

The case was brought on behalf of six Republican voters who asked Parker to revoke Michigan’s election results. This is a condensed version of the information.