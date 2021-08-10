In court on charges of her murder, a man who voted for Trump in place of his missing wife.

According to the Associated Press, a Colorado man who voted for then-President Donald Trump in lieu of his missing wife appeared in court for a hearing to see whether there is enough evidence for him to stand prosecution.

Barry Morphew, 53, is accused with tampering with his wife’s murdered body and evidence from last May, when she was initially reported missing, to March, approximately two months before he was detained, in addition to murder and the fraudulent vote. From the moment his wife vanished until his arrest, Morphew will be charged with illegal possession of a short rifle and deception to influence law enforcement personnel.

The hearing was set to continue tomorrow, with a new date set for later this month.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

During the beginning of the hearing, Morphew, who is charged with first-degree murder and other charges in the death of Suzanne Morphew, sat in court in front of his two daughters. He sat silently, occasionally muttering to his lawyers or pointing to files on the table in front of him. Morphew, dressed in a gray striped suit and a blue surgical mask, looked to become emotional and blotted his eyes with a tissue when his attorney, Dru Nielsen, spoke about him calling Suzanne Morphew as his “angel” and a “unique, great person.”

Suzanne Morphew, 49, was reported missing by a neighbor after failing to return from a Mother’s Day bicycle ride, and Chaffee County Sheriff’s Commander Alex Walker testified, according to The Denver Post, that she had a two-year extramarital affair before she went. Prosecutors have not said if they believe this played a role in the case.

Morphew turned around to face his two children during a break in the courthouse in the mountain village of Salida, his hands in his pockets, and appeared to smile from beneath his mask. They removed their masks so that he could see their genuine smiles. One of them showed him the length of her hair.

Because of worries about the coronavirus, the courtroom was kept at a reduced capacity. Everyone in the gallery was compelled to wear masks, and visitors were asked to maintain a 3 foot (1 meter) social distance. Members of the general public This is a condensed version of the information.