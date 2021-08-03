In court, a man accused of murdering his adolescent sister at a caravan site.

A kid was accused in court with the murder of his 15-year-old sister at a holiday park in North Wales.

According to North Wales Live, Matthew Selby, 19, of Windermere Crescent in Ashton-Under-Lyne, Greater Manchester, is accused of murdering Amanda Selby at a caravan site.

On Saturday, July 31, she died in an incident at Ty Mawr Holiday Park in Towyn, a popular coastal resort for families.

He was remanded in custody until Wednesday at Mold Crown Court by District Judge Gwyn Jones of Llandudno Magistrates Court.

The matter was submitted to the crown court by prosecutor James Neary.

Selby, who was dressed in a grey sweatshirt and stood in the glass-fronted dock between two guards, spoke only to confirm his name, residence, and date of birth, as well as to indicate that he understood the charge. He was taken into jail and remanded.

”We would ask the public not to speculate on this event on social media as this is an active investigation,” North Wales Police said before.

A huge number of police officers were on the scene when an air ambulance helicopter landed on the busy A548 coast road, which runs beside the caravan and camp site.