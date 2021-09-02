In Connecticut, a plane carrying four people crashes into a building.

On Thursday, a small plane with four passengers crashed into a building in Connecticut.

The Farmington Police Department originally tweeted about the disaster, stating they were “responding to a plane crash into a building at 111 Hyde Rd.”

The message stated, “Please avoid the area so that emergency workers can evacuate the immediate neighborhood.”

Farmington Police Lieutenant Tim McKenzie said the crash happened at the Trumpf building on Hyde Road in Farmington during a press conference.

“When we arrived on location, the first officer found the building and plane completely engulfed in flames. Witnesses working on the area say they saw the plane having problems shortly after takeoff,” McKenzie said. “The plane collided with the ground before crashing into the building, where it came to a stop.”

Several photographs and videos of the incident were shared on social media, showing firefighters battling the fire caused by the collision.

CT Fire Photo tweeted, “CFPA member Mark A. Redman posts is on the scene of the plane crash into a commercial building, the Trumpf Corporation in Farmington, CT.”

Mark A. Redman, a member of the CFPA, arrives on the scene of a jet accident into a commercial building in Farmington, Connecticut.

September 2, 2021 — CT Fire Photo

“Another angle of the plane accident – fire is well put out,” Carmen Chau of Connecticut’s WTIC-TV tweeted. All that’s left is rubble. Hot places are still being sprayed by firefighters. TRUMPF is said to have over 300 employees.”

Another view of the plane accident – the fire has been out. All that's left is rubble. Hot places are still being sprayed by firefighters. TRUMPF employs approximately 300 people, according to my sources.

September 2, 2021 — Carmen Chau

A similar video of the crash site was posted by Christian Colon of local WSFB 3 News, with numerous firefighters seen working to put out the flames.

In Farmington, an airplane collided with a Trumpf Inc building.

Hyde Road is closed due to police and fire crews.

September 2, 2021 — Christian Colón

