In chilling footage seen 8 million times, a woman claims a ‘ghost’ took off her dog’s collar.

Whatever you call them: ghosts, spirits, poltergeists, or specters, tales of the afterlife abound among the living.

Proof of possession or hauntings is uncommon, and evidence is often dismissed or questioned. However, one woman claims to have caught a “ghost” on film, which has been dubbed “the most compelling footage ever seen.”

TikToker Shannyfantg appears to be having issues with an extraterrestrial presence in her home, as she has shared a series of videos of unusual occurrences.

On Sunday, Shannyfantg, a Phoenix resident, uploaded three clips to the site, showing stuff tumbling off counters and a gate opening. However, it is a video of her two dogs that has sent chills down people’s spines.

The video appears to have been shot with a surveillance camera and shows her living room with her two dogs in their kennels, one of which is a Belgian Malinois.

Despite the fact that no one else appears to be around, both mutts are barking violently. They do, however, both become silent at the same time and remain completely still.

The black dog looks to jump backwards as it is shoved into the corner, the collar inexplicably coming from its neck.

While the dog’s unexpected reaction is preceded by silence, many viewers noted in the comments that something can be heard at the 40-second mark, which they compared to a whisper or mutter.

@shannyfantg

Please accept my apologies for the noisy barking at the start. Keep an eye on my black dog. In her box, ghost removes her collar. original sound – user3228721954538 #fyp #ghost #dog #horror #wtf The video’s commentary was written by the dog’s owner: “Please accept my apologies for the noisy barking at the start. Keep an eye on my black dog. In her kennel, Ghost removes her collar.” Shannyfantg revealed in the comments section that this wasn’t the first time something similar has occurred, saying, “This happened approximately a year after moving into this house, nothing happened for over two years, and now things are happening again.” The film has been viewed over 8.5 million times and can be viewed here, with many people claiming to be disturbed by it.

L Brooks Jr wrote, “I’ve never seen such a convincing ghost video.”

Lydia. This is a condensed version of the information.