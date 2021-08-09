In Chicago, a 4-year-old girl was accidentally shot and killed by another child.

Last week, a 4-year-old Chicago girl was shot and murdered after a gun seized by another small child inadvertently fired.

According to WLS-TV, a Chicago-based television news station, a visiting family member allegedly put the pistol in a bag in the residence, which is located in the city’s Englewood neighborhood. A toddler discovered the gun at 6 p.m. and accidently shot it. Makalah McKay was wounded in the chest by the gunshot.

WLS-TV said that McKay was transferred to Comer’s Children’s Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Pastor Donovan Price, who was comforting her mother, told the news station, “In this scenario, time literally stops.”

According to WLS, an adult was arrested and questioned in connection with the unintentional gunshot.

Police, according to Crisis Responder Andrew Holmes of WLS, wanted three items from inside the house. “Find out where that weapon came from, who it belongs to, and why it wasn’t secured,” he advised.

He stated, “That baby should still be here.” Makalah’s aunt, Mariah Roberts, told The Chicago Sun Times that losing her niece “hurts.” “My sister phoned me screaming,” Roberts said, “and I knew it was serious when she called me crying.” “And what came out of her mouth was, ‘Makalah got shot,’” she told the newspaper, adding that her niece deserves justice.

She stated, “People ought to be locked up.” When contacted by This website, the Chicago Police Department stated that any updates would be posted on their website.

According to Nationwide Children’s Hospital, almost 1,300 children die each year as a result of being shot.

If a gun is present in a home with children, the hospital advises that it be kept unloaded, locked, and “out of reach and sight” of youngsters. It also suggests the usage of safety equipment.

Unintentional gunshot deaths surged 43 percent in the months leading up to the COVID-19 epidemic, according to CBS News in 2020. In 2021, a number of additional youngsters were shot and murdered inadvertently.

On August 1, a 4-year-old kid in Milwaukee accidently shot and killed his 2-year-old sibling after gaining access to his father’s gun. His father has been charged with child neglect resulting in death while supposedly on the phone in another room.

