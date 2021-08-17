In Charleston, South Carolina, below are the top ten most expensive homes for sale.

Purchasing a home is an investment—and one that is becoming increasingly costly. According to the National Association of Realtors, the median home value in the United States was $363,300 in July 2021. The market became more competitive, and homeownership became out of reach for many Americans—except for those willing to pay top dollar for the most costly properties available.

Homes with high purchase prices come with a plethora of attractive features. Pools, home gyms, high-tech fixtures, sweeping security systems, big yards, and enough space for everything are all luxuries that most people desire. These luxuries—and the massive square footage and yards that housed them—became more coveted than ever as people spent more time in their homes than ever before.

According to Redfin data, the hunger for properties selling in the high six-figure bracket got insatiable in 2020, and the trend is expected to continue throughout 2021. The number of such high-end residences on the market has surged.

In the first quarter of 2021, housing prices increased by 41.6 percent year over year, much above the smaller growth for more moderately priced residences.

Stacker studied data from realtor.com to construct a list of the most expensive properties for sale in the metro to learn more about home values in Charleston. The homes are ordered according to their price, with ties being broken by price per square foot.

Below are some of the most expensive homes for sale in Charleston:

#10, 106 Murray Boulevard, Charleston ($5,750,000) – 4 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms, 6,550 square feet, $877 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#9, Kiawah Island’s 5140 Southern Pines Ln ($5,895,000) – 2,296 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths; $2,567 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#8. Kiawah Island’s 5614 Southern Pines Ln ($6,495,000) – 4,735 square feet; $1,738 per square foot; 4 bedrooms; 5 bathrooms (view listing on realtor.com)

621 Barbados Dr, Charleston ($6,500,000) – 5 bedrooms, 6 baths, 5,385 square feet, $1,207 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

Charleston, #6, 18 Church St ($6,590,000) – 6,875 square feet; 5 bedrooms; 7 bathrooms; $958 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#5: Daniel Island’s 614 Bermuda Isle St ($6,925,000) – 15,000 square feet; 6 bedrooms; 8 bathrooms; $461 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#4. 5624 Southern Pines Ln, Kiawah Island ($6,995,000) – 4 beds, 5 baths, 3,735 square feet. This is a condensed version of the information.