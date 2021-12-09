In California’s raging Caldor wildfire, a father and son have been arrested.

A father and son were arrested on suspicion of sparking the enormous Caldor wildfire in El Dorado County, California, over the summer, which burned over 221,000 acres.

El Dorado County authorities said David Scott Smith, 66, and Travis Shane Smith, 32, were arrested on suspicion of reckless arson. Despite the fact that the two have not been accused, they were arrested on Ramey warrants, which are issued before criminal charges are filed.

Reckless arson is a less serious crime under California law than malicious arson. If the men are charged, the prosecution would only have to show that their acts contributed to the fire, not that they set it on purpose.

The El Dorado District Attorney’s Office declined to comment on the allegations or say when the Smiths would face charges. They are currently being jailed on a bail of $1 million apiece, according to reports.

Mark Reichel, a lawyer hired by the Smiths in August, said in a statement that the couple did not understand why they were being implicated.

Reichel added, “My clients and I have basically just sat and waited for this day to come.” “We have no notion what the prosecution’s theory is on how the fire originated as we sit here tonight.” The couple had just been in the region of the fire because they like being outside in nature, according to Reichel.

The Caldor wildfire started on August 14 near Eldorado National Park, according to authorities. According to Reichel, the Smiths saw the fire and contacted 911 while also telling others to evacuate the area.

While it began as a slow-moving and minor fire, it quickly grew out of control over the course of a few days, engulfing 30,000 acres of property. The Caldor fire would become the state’s 15th most destructive wildfire at its peak.

President Joe Biden rushed out to California to lend federal aid as the fire grew worse.

At the end of October, firefighters from throughout the state were able to put out the fire, but not before major damage had been done. According to, 221,835 acres had been destroyed and nearly 1,000 buildings or structures had been damaged by the time the embers were extinguished. This is a condensed version of the information.