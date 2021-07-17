In California, you can get a real ID at any of these 19 AAA locations.

Starting this month, the Automobile Club of Southern California will provide people the opportunity to obtain a Real ID, a nationally certified identification card, at some of its locations.

The federal Real ID Act has established new guidelines for boarding domestic aircraft and entering secure federal facilities such as military bases and courthouses.

On May 3, 2023, this will take effect across the United States.

A gold bear and a star appear on a California Real ID driver’s license or identification card, indicating that it complies with the new regulations. Applicants must produce proof of identity and often visit a DMV branch (Department of Motor Vehicles).

Members of the Automobile Club of Southern California, which is part of the American Automobile Association, will be able to schedule an appointment for the new license at roughly 19 federally-compliant AAA facilities beginning in late July.

The AAA sites are as follows:

Arcadia Alhambra Chatsworth, Camarillo Chino Costa Mesa is a city in the state of California. Laguna Hills Fullerton Inglewood-Ladera Long Beach’s La Quinta Los Angeles is a city in California. Northridge Rancho in Manhattan Beach Redlands Palos Verdes Riverside Santa Barbara-San Diego-Clairemont

The Automobile Club’s senior vice president, Michael Johnson, said his organization was “thrilled” to be partnering with the DMV “to grow beyond our ordinary vehicle registration service.”

“Getting a Real ID would offer substantial convenience to individuals who have plans to travel,” he said in a statement reported by media sites. “A large component of the Auto Club’s member services is providing travel planning.”

At REALID.dmv.ca.gov, prospective candidates must fill out a form and upload documents, as well as pay the driver’s license or identification card charge.

They can make an appointment at a participating AAA location and show the DMV representative their confirmation code and appropriate documentation.

Their fingerprint will be captured, a photograph will be taken, and an electronic signature will be possible using a mobile tablet.

At a news conference in Los Angeles, DMV director Steve Gordon said, “We hope our relationship with the Automobile Club of Southern California would push its members to get their Real ID now and not wait until the last minute.”

He went on to say that the DMV is working to “simplify its operations” and use technology to “become more mobile and better serve its consumers.”

The DMV no longer requires REAL ID applicants to present a Social Security card after modernizing its system. This is a condensed version of the information.