In California, the US detects the first case of an Omicron variant that may evade vaccines.

Just over a week after being found in South Africa, the new coronavirus variation of concern, Omicron, has been discovered in the United States.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the first case was discovered in California on Wednesday (CDC). Last Friday, Omicron became a concern because it has characteristics that could make it more transmissible, and doctors are concerned that it could evade vaccines.

The California and San Francisco departments of public health told the CDC that the Omicron variant was responsible for a recent case of COVID-19 in a Californian. The person was completely vaccinated when she returned from South Africa on November 22.

The person has only had minor symptoms thus far and is improving. The subject is self-quarantining, and close contacts have tested negative, according to a statement from the CDC to The Washington Newsday.

President Joe Biden imposed a travel ban on people from South Africa before the virus was discovered in the United States. On November 29, a travel ban was imposed on that country, as well as Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique, and Malawi, although health experts worried that it may have come too late.

Excluding travel from one place does not guarantee that a variety will not appear in the United States, as prior travel bans have shown. Former President Donald Trump imposed a travel ban from China early in the pandemic to try to minimize coronavirus cases in the US, but a spike in New York was fueled by European travelers.

Omicron has already been reported in several European nations, and Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said he wouldn’t be shocked if the variant had also been discovered in the United States.

“We haven’t detected it yet,” Fauci said on November 27. “But when you have a virus that is showing this degree of transmissibility and you’re already having travel-related cases that have been noted in Israel and Belgium and other places—when you have a virus like this, it almost invariably, is going to go essentially all over.”

Experts observed Omicron had a “high number of mutations” that had the potential to produce when it was initially discovered. This is a condensed version of the information.