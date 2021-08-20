In California, Kamala Harris will campaign against Gavin Newsom’s recall attempt.

Governor Gavin Newsom’s campaign said Friday that Vice President Kamala Harris will travel to California to support him ahead of the state’s gubernatorial recall election next month.

After a recall attempt qualified for the ballot earlier this year, Newsom, a Democrat, is fighting to save his job. The recall election, which is set to take place on September 14, will determine if voters want Newsom to serve out the rest of his term.

In a Friday news release, Newsom stated, “I am eager to join my buddy and our Vice President next week.” “This election has never been more important.”

Newsom continued in the message, which his Stop the Republican Recall campaign published Friday morning, by pushing people to vote to keep him in office and said that the state’s future “is on the line.”

According to Newsom’s campaign, Harris will join Newsom at an event in the Bay Area on August 27. Her visit will focus on “rallying Californians against the Republican recall,” as well as identifying “what’s at stake” if Newsom is removed from office, according to his campaign.

“The Vice President and Governor Newsom will urge Californians to vote NO on the recall, preventing a Trump-supporting Republican from becoming the state’s next Governor,” his campaign stated.

The actual time and place of the event are yet to be announced.

President Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential election with Harris as his running mate, and the Democratic vice president hails from California. She previously served in Congress as one of the state’s senators. Harris was the California attorney general before being elected to the Senate, and she worked as the district attorney in San Francisco in the early 2000s.

Newsom is in his first term as governor of California, a position he won in 2018 with nearly 62 percent of the vote. Since the deadline for gathering the necessary number of signatures required to qualify for a vote in mid-March, he has been fighting the current recall movement.

Though Newsom’s campaign characterizes the recall as a Republican-led endeavor, recall organizers have vehemently denied this. The state Democratic Party, on the other hand, has rallied behind Newsom, and Biden has also weighed in. This is a condensed version of the information.