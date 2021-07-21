In California, Harvey Weinstein has pled not guilty to 11 counts of sexual assault.

Weinstein pleaded not guilty to four counts of rape, four counts of forcible oral copulation, two counts of sexual battery by restraint, and one count of sexual penetration by use of force in a Los Angeles courtroom on Wednesday after being extradited from New York to California, where he faces trial for serious sex crimes.

The allegations come from five events involving five different women that reportedly occurred in Los Angeles between 2004 and 2013.

After a judge in Erie County ordered his extradition, he was transported from New York, where the film mogul is currently serving a 23-year jail sentence following his conviction last year for sexual charges in Manhattan.

Weinstein’s lawyers had sought that he be held in a state jail near Buffalo until jury selection began, claiming that he was medically unfit to travel. The request was turned down.

He faces up to 140 years in jail if convicted as charged in California.

Weinstein, who has been held without bail since July 20, will have another hearing on July 29. There is yet to be a trial date scheduled.

The 69-year-old will remain in the Twin Towers Correctional Facility on the West Coast until the Los Angeles processes are completed, which may take months.

This is a developing story, and more information will be added as it becomes available.