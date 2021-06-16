In California, a truck with a Nazi flag has been spotted.

According to a left-wing organisation, a vehicle with a Nazi flag was sighted in Empire, California.

Sacramento Radical Education, which bills itself as a “working-class political education” organization, shared images of a “Nazi sighting” on Monday.

A blue pick-up truck with the German Third Reich flag flying on the rear was seen in the photographs. Although the car appeared to have two occupants, neither could be seen in the photographs.

Empire is a town in Stanislaus County, California, that is part of the Modesto Metropolitan Area. It has a population of 4,189 people, according to the most recent census on the Stanislaus County website.

The Stanislaus County Sheriff and Empire’s District Supervisor have been approached for comment by this website.

After showing a Nazi flag during a session at Rio Americano High School in Sacramento, California, a teacher was investigated in May.

The San Juan Unified School District claimed in a statement that the flag was displayed with several other German flags, but did not name the instructor or specify what topic was being taught.

The school district stated, “The Nazi banner is a long-standing emblem of hatred and does not represent the culture and values of our school or our district.” “The symbolism of these flags is abhorrent, and we condemn it; hate has no place in our schools.”

Apart from stating that the inquiry was still ongoing as of late May, the school district had not offered any further information about it.

California has also seen several recent crimes bearing Nazi symbolism. In February, a swastika was drawn on a synagogue in Fremont. In the same month, swastikas and antisemitic graffiti were spray-painted on a Jewish fraternity house at California Polytechnic State University in San Luis Obispo.

While April’s nationwide White Lives Matter rallies ended up with low turnouts for the most part, one march in California’s Huntington Beach appeared to have gathered the largest amount of far-right white supremacists.

The event ended in a brawl after Neo-Nazis were vastly outnumbered by some 200 counter-protesters. A man with a swastika tattoo was arrested after assaulting an Asian man who walked alongside him while questioning his ideology.

