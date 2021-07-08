In Boyle Heights, a man jumps across rooftops and sets fire to a church cross.

After allegedly setting fire to a church cross, a man was recorded hopping from rooftop to rooftop in Los Angeles.

A shirtless man with no shoes was seen attempting to light a cross on fire at the top of the St. Mary’s Catholic Church at 407 South Chicago Street in Boyle Heights on Wednesday evening, prompting the Los Angeles fire and police agencies to respond.

The individual presumably climbed up scaffolding to reach the bell tower before starting a minor fire at the top of the 130-foot-tall structure.

According to ABC 7, the suspect then jumped from the church onto a residential building before continuing to sprint across nearby rooftops in an attempt to elude authorities.

With policemen on the ground pursuing him, a police helicopter was able to monitor the suspect using a spotlight as he hopped from building to building.

As he landed on one of the roofs, the man, who looked to be in possession of a flashlight, appeared to harm himself and cry out in pain, according to ABC 7.

The man even used a power cord to drag himself across the streets before proceeding to scale buildings in the area.

He eventually entered an apartment complex and was caught just after 10 p.m. by LAPD officers.

The suspect had been pursued by police for more than an hour before he was finally apprehended.

As the suspect entered their residence, a family in the building was forced to flee.

The injured man was sent to the hospital for treatment. It is unknown whether the individual will face criminal charges. He was also said to have escaped significant injury during the incident.

Mariana Delarosa, a Boyle Heights resident, told ABC 7: “I think it’s weird; I’ve never seen anything like it in my life and I’ve lived here my whole life.”

The Los Angeles Fire Department verified in a statement that the tiny church roof fire was totally extinguished and that LAFD Arson is presently investigating the fire.

What drove the man to scale the scaffolding and set fire to the crucifix atop St Mary’s Church is unknown.

We reached out to the Los Angeles Police Department for comment.