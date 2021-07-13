In Baltimore, two police officers were shot while serving a warrant.

According to the Associated Press, two Baltimore police officers were shot and injured, and a suspect was killed near a mall in the Baltimore region on Tuesday morning.

When the incident happened, a U.S. Marshals task force was serving a warrant outside Security Square Mall in Woodlawn, according to Baltimore County police spokesperson Joy Stewart. The cops were transported to the University of Maryland Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect was sent to another hospital, but police announced shortly after that he had died.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Officers gathered evidence around a pickup truck with gunshot holes in the driver’s side window and windshield as they roped off a wide portion of the mall parking lot with crime tape. A police helicopter hovered above the area, while two dozen police officers, paramedics, and other officials gathered at the entrance to the Tokyo Seafood Hibachi Grill & Sushi.

Tuesday morning, the rest of the vast shopping mall complex was mostly available to the public.

Baltimore’s police commissioner visited the shock trauma unit of the hospital center, where the cops were being treated. Their whereabouts were unknown at the time.

The wounded city cops were members of the U.S. Marshals Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force, which apprehends fugitives in the Washington, D.C., and Baltimore areas who are suspected of committing violent crimes.

During an exchange of gunfire in Baltimore in February, a deputy U.S. marshal was shot and wounded, and a suspect was killed, while law enforcement agents attempted to apprehend the guy, who was wanted for alleged attempted murder and robbery.