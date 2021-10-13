In August, more than half a million health-care workers left their jobs.

According to a new Labor Department estimate, more than half a million health-care workers left their employment in August.

The Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, or JOLTS, revealed that approximately 4.3 million Americans resigned their jobs in August, the biggest number since December 2000.

In August, nearly 534,000 health-care professionals left their positions, up from roughly 404,000 in August 2020.

As the highly contagious Delta variety caused COVID-19 hospitalizations to spike across the United States over the summer, the figures imply that health care workers resigned in droves, raising ongoing concerns about staffing shortages.

As the number of cases of coronavirus increased, a record number of Americans working in other public-facing positions resigned.

Approximately 892,000 people departed their jobs in hotels, pubs, and restaurants in August 2020, up approximately 21% from July and nearly twice as many as in August 2020. In the meantime, around 721,000 Americans have left retail occupations.

However, quits grew just marginally in other businesses such as manufacturing, construction, transportation, and warehousing.

According to a federal survey released on Friday, the number of Americans who resigned their employment was highest in the South and Midwest. In August, those areas experienced the worst COVID-19 outbreaks.

According to the statistics released Tuesday, hiring slowed in August, with the number of job openings falling to 10.4 million from a high of 11.1 million in July. Health care and social assistance (-224,000), lodging and food services (-178,000), and state and local government education (-224,000) had the most job opportunities (-124,000).

The quit date is likely too early to demonstrate the influence of vaccine mandates. President Joe Biden announced sweeping new government immunization mandates for as many as 100 million Americans on Thursday, including private-sector employees, health-care workers, and federal contractors.

In September, the jobless rate declined from 5.2 percent to 4.8 percent, according to the Labor Department’s report released on Friday.

According to the Associated Press, the rate declined partially because more individuals found jobs, but also because approximately 180,000 fewer people looked for work in September.

“A huge improvement from when I took office,” Biden remarked, “and a proof that our recovery is moving forward even in the. This is a condensed version of the information.