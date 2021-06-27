In August, Mike Lindell promises to present “100% non-subjective evidence” of election fraud.

In August, MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell promised to provide “100 percent, non-subjective evidence” that the election was “rigged” against President Donald Trump, promising to expose “100 percent, non-subjective evidence” that the election was “rigged” against him.

Lindell, a multimillionaire and ardent Trump supporter, made the comments ahead of a defamation hearing in a Washington court where he and pro-Trump attorneys Sidney Powell and Rudy Giuliani face a defamation lawsuit from Dominion Voting Systems for false claims about the company’s alleged involvement in “stealing” the election for Vice President Joe Biden. These incredible claims have already been thoroughly investigated and rejected.

“China has launched an attack on our country. During a news conference outside a Washington federal court, Lindell promised, “The election was hacked, and we’re going to have a cyber-symposium.”

According to the MyPillow CEO, his “cyber specialists” will demonstrate “packet captures” that are “100% non-subjective evidence.”

He stated, “And we have all the packet captures throughout the entire election.”

Cyber specialists, lawmakers, and the media are expected to attend the August gathering, according to Lindell. The pro-Trump billionaire said that following the symposium, the Supreme Court would unanimously rule to overturn the election results, something legal experts have already stated is impossible.

“It’ll be a 9-0 game. They’re going to rig the election, and Donald Trump will be elected president. Lindell said, “He is your president now.” Despite the fact that he had come to hear a defamation lawsuit against him, he continued to target Dominion in his remarks. The billionaire alleged of Dominion, “These criminals, they used this and committed one of the biggest crimes against humanity, were part of it, in history.”

In February, Dominion filed a slander case against Lindell for $1.3 billion. Powell and Giuliani, who led the drive in filing groundless election challenge cases on Trump’s behalf, were also sued by the voting systems business. Giuliani’s law license in New York was suspended last week after a state court found that he had made numerous misleading and erroneous claims concerning the 2020 race.

Trump and his supporters have lost dozens of election challenge cases in state and federal courts. The frequently strange charges were dismissed by judges nominated by the former president and other Republicans. Recounts and audits. This is a condensed version of the information.