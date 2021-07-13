In an unprovoked attack in New York City, a man throws scalding liquid at a stranger on video.

On July 5, an unprovoked attack in Midtown Manhattan was captured on tape when a shirtless guy flung hot liquid at a stranger. The video was posted in an attempt to track down the assailant.

The perpetrator, who was dressed in black shorts, fled after dousing the unnamed male, who was 57 years old, with an unknown substance, causing second-degree burns, according to authorities. For information leading to the perpetrator’s whereabouts and identity, the New York City Police Department (NYPD) is offering a reward of $3,500.

The victim was “walking along the sidewalk when he was approached from behind by an unknown individual,” according to police. When hit with the liquid, the man turned around to look at his attacker before stumbling and falling to the ground, according to the footage.

WANTED for an Assault near West 47th Street and 6th Avenue in #midtown #manhattan on 7/5/21 at 10:01 PM Reward up to $3500

“No words were exchanged before or during the assault,” which happened at 10 p.m. According to authorities, the incident occurred near the southwest intersection of West 47th Street and 6th Avenue.

According to authorities, the man went to Columbia Presbyterian Medical Center after the attack to get treatment for the burns he received.

According to NYPD Sergeant Anwar Ishmael, the victim had no idea who was responsible for the incident.

He added the detective squad of the department is on the lookout for the assailant, whose actions are considered felony assault.

The suspect is described as “an adult male with a light complexion, around 5’7″ height, weighing 130 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes,” according to police.

The NYPD released citywide crime statistics for June 2021 the day after the assault, revealing that the city’s overall crime index increased by 3.1 percent from June 2020.

According to the announcement, “as summer progresses, the NYPD is focused on precision policing to prevent violence across all five boroughs.”

According to the NYPD crime statistics, there were 2,055 felony assaults this month, compared to 2,039 attacks in June 2020.