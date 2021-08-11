In an unapologetic Twitter thread, Simone Biles clarifies her stance on abortion.

Simone Biles has retaliated after a Twitter user “misconstrued” her opinion on abortion, and her supporters have applauded her for speaking out.

The incident began on Monday, when the famed Olympic gymnast asked followers to share their most “unpopular ideas” in an Instagram Live video. One remark in particular stuck out among the mostly ordinary responses: “abortion is wrong,” wrote one anonymous fan.

Biles responded to the criticism in an Instagram story that was quickly shared on Twitter. “I already know this will cause the biggest debate [and]may even lose fans, BUT,” the athlete stated. “I am a staunch pro-choice supporter.”

“It’s your body. “It’s your decision,” she added.

While placing newborns up for adoption as an alternative to abortion is a possibility for some, Biles pointed out that the practice has its own set of issues. She wrote, “It’s not that easy [and]TRUST me coming from someone who was in the foster care system.” “The foster care system is dysfunctional, and it is difficult. Especially on the children [and]young adults who have reached adulthood.”

Finally, she stated that “adoption is costly.”

Simone Biles, who is still in the lead: pic.twitter.com/skefpjtPv7

— Chloe Angyal (@ChloeAngyal) 10 August 2021

Several pro-life activists criticized her views, including @youngbluewoollyjumper, a Twitter user whose message has since been deleted.

“Thoughts with all the kids in the foster care system today being told by @Simone Biles that their lives are worth nothing and that they are better off dead,” the deleted tweet stated, according to The Independent.

Biles, on the other hand, didn’t hold back in calling out the Twitter user.

She responded, “DO NOT misunderstand my words.” “I did not imply anything like that. I did not imply that I advocate aborting children rather than placing them in foster care. What I meant was that you shouldn’t try to control someone else’s body or decision. Let’s face it, control is what you’re after…”

“I have always supported foster children and will continue to do so. AS IF I WERE ONE. I’ve been a supporter of foster children and the system, but you wouldn’t know it since you don’t listen to me and prefer to speak out,” she added.

“Also, don’t talk to me if you have a phony account. You guys irritate me. This is a condensed version of the information.