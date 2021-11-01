In an op-ed, Rubio takes a stand against big business, citing “wake” policies and anti-Americanism.

Sen. Marco Rubio’s op-ed in the New York Times on Monday reflected a departure in his previous pro-business attitude, as he blasts corporate America.

Former President Donald Trump has broken with the GOP’s tradition of aligning himself with major business interests since he began targeting big internet companies and becoming involved in trade disputes.

Now, Florida Republican Senator Marco Rubio has spoken out against big business serving as “an instrument of anti-American beliefs.”

Rubio has chastised CEOs for their “wokeness,” suggesting that they should be held legally culpable “when they abuse their corporate privilege by peddling useless, anti-American rubbish.”

The senator stated that he wants huge corporations to fulfill their commitments to the United States and that they should be obliged to reveal how much money they invest in the country. Additionally, their boards of directors should be required to demonstrate that they have no conflicts of interest with foreign rivals like China, according to Rubio.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Teachers and firefighters whose pensions finance institutional investment funds should be permitted to vote on shareholder proposals, not fund managers who “push ‘woke’ policies at firms by voting in corporate elections on their behalf,” according to Rubio.

In The American Conservative, Rubio stated, “The firms that control the vast bulk of America’s economic resources and curate the information we see and hear on a daily basis now say that America is a racist or sexist culture.” “These billionaires feel that America’s basic existence is wrong, and they are spending hundreds of billions of dollars to promote corporate propaganda that supports their views. They want to transform our society, culture, and country.” “Just promising to remove additional regulations and corporate taxes would elicit acclaim from campaign supporters and lovely publicity in stock-market-focused media outlets,” Rubio added. “However, it leaves millions of hardworking Americans, who do not want a woke socialist America, with no say in our politics and no solutions to their concerns.” Rubio is up for re-election next year, and U.S. Rep. Val Demings of Orlando is slated to be his Democratic opponent. If he wins re-election, he is projected to be among the Republican presidential candidates in 2024.