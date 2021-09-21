In an Iowa poll, Biden’s approval rating falls below Trump’s historic low.

In a new poll out of Iowa, President Joe Biden has a lower approval rating than two of his previous predecessors, including former President Donald Trump.

Because its primary happens first in the election cycle, Iowa, a historic swing state, often acts as a make-or-break moment for presidential candidates. Despite the fact that it has been turning redder in recent years, it is still a state where Democrats can win, and Biden’s poor showing could cost his party in a crucial midterm election.

To win control of Congress and stop Biden’s program for the final two years of his administration, Republicans only need to gain one Senate seat and six House seats. Only one statewide Democrat, Representative Cindy Axne, is up for reelection in 2022, thus it won’t have a significant impact on the partisan split in Congress. However, as the Democrats’ tiny Senate majority demonstrates, one seat can make all the difference.

Biden received only 31% approval in a Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa survey issued on Tuesday. Biden has been in the negative with Iowa voters since March, with a 12-point dip in approval since June, according to Tuesday’s poll.

In the Iowa survey, Biden’s approval was four points lower than Trump’s lowest. Trump won only 35% of the vote in December 2017, a point lower than former President Barack Obama’s lowest approval rating, which was 36% in February 2014. In September 2008, former President George W. Bush had the lowest popularity rating in the poll, with only 25% approval.

The poll surveyed over 800 Iowa people and has a 3.5-point margin of error.

“This is a poor poll for Joe Biden, and it’s showing in everything he does right now,” pollster J. said. According to Ann Selzer of the Des Moines Register.

America’s exit from Afghanistan and the COVID-19 outbreak are wreaking havoc on Biden’s support rating. Only 22% of Iowans, including one out of every four self-identified Democrats, approve of Biden’s handling of Afghanistan. Only 36% of Iowans approve of Biden’s handling of the pandemic, down 17 percentage points from June.

People’s perceptions of Biden’s approach to the COVID-19 epidemic are divided based on their vaccination status. Half of the total. This is a condensed version of the information.