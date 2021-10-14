In an Instagram video, Kyrie Irving criticizes vaccine mandates, saying, “Just Use Logic.”

Kyrie Irving has blasted the vaccine regulations that have caused him to be benched by the Brooklyn Nets, claiming that he was “doing what’s best for me” by not obtaining the COVID-19 vaccine.

Irving will not play for the Nets until he is able to become a “full participant” under a New York City requirement that requires players to be immunized before practicing or playing in public venues, including the Barclays Center. “Kyrie has made a personal decision, and we respect his right to make that decision,” stated Nets General Manager Sean Marks.

Irving claimed on Instagram Live on Wednesday that he didn’t want to miss out on an opportunity to win a championship with the Nets, but that he wouldn’t give in to the temptation to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

On IG Live, Kyrie Irving discusses his opinion on not receiving the vaccine: “It’s all about figuring out what works best for you.” Do you truly believe I want to lose money? Do you believe I’m serious about giving up my dream of winning a championship? Do you think I’m just looking for a way out of my job?” pic.twitter.com/cYHCWGbnCo Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) (@ChrisBHaynes) (@ChrisBHaynes) (@Chris 14th of October, 2021 “Do what’s best for you, but I’m not an advocate for either side,” Irving said, insisting he was neither pro-vaccine nor anti-vaccine.

“I’m doing what I think is best for me.” I’m aware of the implications, and if it means being condemned and stigmatized as a result, then be it. That is my role, but I have never wished to sacrifice my passion, my love, or my desire only to fulfill this mandate.” Irving frequently stated throughout the Instagram Live that he respected doctors, but also that he appreciated those who choose to stay unvaccinated. “Individuals are losing their employment as a result of these regulations, and people are having to make life decisions that I respect,” he said.

“I also don’t want to sit here and mess with people’s feelings.” Simply apply logic. What would you do if you were in this situation? You know, if you were worried heading into the season because you were promised exemptions or that you wouldn’t have to get the vaccine if you didn’t want to.

“You know, this wasn’t supposed to be like this.” This is a condensed version of the information.