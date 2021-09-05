In an Idaho funeral home with a history of violations, decomposing bodies and fetuses were discovered.

Authorities are investigating a funeral home where a number of decaying remains and fetuses were discovered.

According to East Idaho News, local fire and EMS crews discovered the scene on Thursday after receiving reports of a foul odor emanating from the Downard Funeral Home in Pocatello, Idaho.

The initial examination of the premises was completed on Friday, but police stated that they still need to verify papers and question relevant persons before moving forward.

The bodies were discovered in varying levels of decomposition in unrefrigerated storage, with some in critical condition. Following their initial search, investigators did not announce the actual number of remains recovered at the funeral house. It’s also unknown why the bodies were left to decompose and why the fetuses were kept at the location.

There have been no arrests.

In a Saturday update on the investigation, Pocatello Police Chief Roger Schei said, “We know there are a lot of unanswered issues surrounding the case.” “Those are the same concerns we have in our department. I want to reassure the families affected and the general public that the Pocatello Police Department will do everything possible to find answers.”

According to public records obtained by East Idaho News, Downard Funeral Home has been involved in infractions dating back to 2012.

In addition, the company had previously agreed to give cadavers for research to Idaho State University (ISU). In 2020, the school ended the relationship, saying that it had not gotten any of the promised bodies for a long time. The families were eventually informed that their loved ones’ remains had already been given, despite the fact that the school had no record of doing so.

In the spring, ISU filed a formal complaint with the Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office against the funeral facility. The school discovered “several areas for concern” in its relationship with Downard during an internal audit.

The Pocatello Police Department and Downard Funeral Home have been contacted for comment on this story by this website.

Also recently discovered at a were the rotting bodies of two youngsters, ages 6 and 8, who were aged 6 and 8. This is a condensed version of the information.