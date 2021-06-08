In an emotional speech, Vice President Joe Biden remembers the Tulsa race riots.

On the 100th anniversary of the massacre that destroyed a prosperous black neighborhood in Tulsa, an emotional President Joe Biden declared that he had “came to fill the silence” about one of the country’s darkest episodes of racial violence.

“Some injustices are so awful, so horrible, so awful that no matter how hard people try, they can’t be buried,” Mr Biden added. “Only the truth can bring about healing.”

Mr. Biden’s remembrance of the hundreds of black people killed by a white mob a century ago came at a time when the country is grappling with racial issues.

Mr. Biden stated, “Just because history is silent does not imply it did not happen.” “Hell was unleashed,” he said. “The gates of hell were opened.” And now, he continued, the country must confront the subsequent sin of denial.

Mr. Biden stated, “We can’t just choose what we want to know and ignore what we should know.” “I came here to help fill the void, because quiet deepens wounds.”

A white mob, including some people hurriedly deputized by officials, plundered and torched Tulsa’s Greenwood district, sometimes known as “Black Wall Street,” on May 31 and June 1, 1921.

The president met privately with three surviving members of the Greenwood neighborhood who lived through the violence on Tuesday, accompanied by top black aides, according to the White House.

Hughes “Uncle Red” Van Ellis, Viola “Mother” Fletcher, and Lessie “Mother Randle” Benningfield Randle are all between the ages of 101 and 107.

Mr. Biden described their experience as “a story perceived in a murky light.”

The president told the survivors, “But no longer.” “Your narrative will now be told in broad daylight.”

Latasha Sanders, 33, of Tulsa, took her five children and a nephew outside in the hopes of catching a glimpse of Biden.

She stated, “It’s been 100 years, and this is the first time we’ve heard from any US president.” “I brought my children here today so that they might be a part of history rather than just hear about it, and so that they might teach others. (This is a brief piece.)