In an effort to reach younger generations, Bing Crosby’s family sells the rights to his music catalog.

Bing Crosby’s family sold an equal part in his estate to Primary Wave Songs in a $50 million-plus agreement announced Monday, according to the Associated Press, in order for a younger audience to hear his music.

People nowadays identify Harry Crosby with Christmas, but not in the 1940s and 1950s.

Crosby explained, “They associated dad with a lot of things, and that’s what I want to bring back.” “There were things that were absolutely top hits for a sustained period of time in the 1930s and 1940s, and then they just vanished.” The sale of catalog rights has become a burgeoning industry, with the majority of sales going to rock artists that write their own music, such as Bob Dylan, Neil Young, and Stevie Nicks.

Primary Wave CEO Larry Mestel stated, “We want to be in business and work with the finest of the greats, regardless of genre or era.”

Primary Wave also works with Count Basie and Ray Charles’ estates.

Crosby is best remembered for “White Christmas” and his duet with David Bowie on the made-for-television special “The Little Drummer Boy,” which aired soon before his death. Crosby’s days as a great recording artist and movie star are fading from memory.

“Pennies From Heaven,” “It’s Been a Long, Long Time,” “Don’t Fence Me In,” and “Accentuate the Positive” are some of his hit tunes.

Crosby, who died in 1977, received an Academy Award for best actor for his role as a priest in the 1945 film “Going My Way,” and co-starred with comedian Bob Hope in seven “road” films. His involvement with golf is well-known, since he founded the first pro-am competition and was allegedly a member of 75 clubs.

Crosby’s family has expressed interest in a documentary series about Bing’s life, including his wife and two of Harry’s siblings.

Primary Wave’s first aim is to improve Crosby’s digital footprint, including increasing his Spotify profile and getting his music added to playlists for a younger audience, according to Mestel.

According to him, the problem is penetrating a new youth culture with the work of a mature artist. Crosby, unlike many of the rock-era artists involved in such deals, is clearly unavailable to play.