In an effort to combat the country’s worst homeless crisis, Los Angeles is getting closer to banning homeless camps.

In an effort to fight the country’s largest homeless epidemic, Los Angeles leaders authorized a new set of limitations on outdoor homeless encampments.

The city council approved the law 13 to 2 on Thursday, prohibiting encampments in many public locations, including sidewalks near schools, daycares, libraries, and parks.

However, in order to be adopted, the ordinance needed unanimous approval on its first reading. According to KCBS, a second vote will most likely take place later this month, with only eight votes needed to pass.

The ordinance’s supporters characterized it as a method to get people off the streets while simultaneously restoring order and access to public spaces in the city.

Opponents argue that the ordinance will just make homelessness more criminalized. During Thursday’s vote, Services Not Sweeps, a Los Angeles-based coalition pushing for housing and health-related resources for the city’s homeless population, staged a protest outside City Hall.

According to the organization, the ordinance will result in a “increase in hostile contacts between law enforcement and unhoused persons” and is an example of how local officials are still “unable to address the root cause of homelessness.”

Councilman Mark Ridley-Thomas refuted such claims, claiming on Twitter that he and his colleagues changed the proposal to ensure that anti-camping infractions result in penalties rather than jail time.

The new encampment restrictions wouldn’t go into effect until the council passed a resolution, put up signs, and gave a two-week notice.

According to the newest statistics from the US Department of Housing and Urban Development, California has the highest rate of homelessness in the US, with over 161,000 people without a home. The Golden State was home to 28% of the country’s homeless people in 2020.

Last year, the city and county of Los Angeles reported the second-highest number of homeless people, at 63,706. With 77,943 homeless people, New York City had the largest number.

Gov. Gavin Newsom requested $12 billion in extra funds in May to assist the state tackle homelessness. Newsom claims that the proposal will “functionally abolish family homelessness” in five years.

The investment would be split into three parts: $8.75 billion for homeless housing units and affordable apartments; $3.7 billion for homeless prevention and rental assistance; and $3.7 billion for homelessness prevention and rental assistance.