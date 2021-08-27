In an attempt to reclaim his ex-wife, a man kidnapped her and pretended to save her.

After devising a scheme to abduct his ex-wife in order to win her back, a Georgia man was recently sentenced to 25 years in jail.

According to a press release made on Facebook by the Cherokee County district attorney’s office in Georgia, the man is 36-year-old Rodney William Metzer. According to the press release, Metzer agreed to “14 crimes linked to an attack on his ex-wife, including kidnapping, assaulting, threatening her with a weapon, and leaving her bound with homemade zip tie handcuffs.”

Metzer was arrested after an incident on January 1 at the house of Metzer’s ex-wife. According to the district attorney’s office, officers from the sheriff’s office responded to a 911 call at 2 a.m.

Metzer told officers that he had just arrived at the house and saw his ex-wife zip-tied on the deck with a pillowcase over her head. Officers initially thought Metzer was a “concerned family member,” according to the news release, but investigators unearthed a story that contradicted what Metzer told them.

Metzer attempted to repair his relationship with his ex-wife before the January 1 incident, but she refused, driving him to break into her house wearing a mask and brandishing a gun, according to the press release.

“When he spoke to her, he spoke in hushed tones. He struck her with the butt of his revolver twice and tried to strangle her. According to the press release, he zip-tied her hands, assaulted her, put a pillowcase over her head, and carried her to the deck. Metzer allegedly informed his ex-wife that if she left the deck, she would be shot.

Metzer then went back to his house to change his clothing before returning to his ex-house, wife’s where he contacted the cops.

Sheriffs in Cherokee County discovered a firearm in Metzer’s residence, as well as zip ties that matched the ones found on his ex-wife, according to the district attorney’s office.

Metzer was also seen on security camera leaving a Lowe’s shop carrying a package of zip ties, according to investigators.

Metzer’s cellphone and laptop search history showed to police that he looked up themes like “how long before you starve to death,” “how to modify the sound,” and “how long before you starve to death.” This is a condensed version of the information.