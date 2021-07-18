In an attempt to overturn the 2020 election, Mike Lindell claims that ‘God has had His hand in it.’

Mike Lindell, the CEO of MyPillow and a close associate of former President Donald Trump, claimed that “God has had his hand” in the entire process that he and other Trump supporters have undertaken to overturn the 2020 election results, citing many “miracles” over the past several months.

Lindell, like Trump, continues to allege that President Joe Biden’s presidential victory was “stolen.” These astounding charges have already been thoroughly investigated and debunked in state and federal courts. However, the billionaire continues to travel across the country, speaking at events where he spreads incorrect information about the election results.

“God has had his hand in all of this,” Lindell told a rapt audience at the “Health and Freedom Conference” in Anaheim, California, on Saturday. Lindell’s website, Frank Speech, has a video of his speech. “It was his timing,” says the narrator. Can you image if it had happened sooner, you’d have all these folks over here, thinking they’d won and refusing to admit that it was a fraud?”

People are “more receptive to seeing” that the election was rigged now that they have seen Biden’s plans, according to the MyPillow CEO.

“And I know, not believe, that this will be our country’s greatest unification in history. And we’ll be one nation under God once more, and it’ll be the biggest Jesus revival in history.”

Earlier in his address, Lindell claimed that multiple “miracles” occurred in recent months, claiming that these events allowed the truth to be disclosed.

He said, “God had his hand in all of this, that’s a miracle.”

Lindell stated that the fact that judges rejected Trump’s and his supporters’ election challenges allowed what he claims to be the truth to emerge. He also claimed that the fact that both of Georgia’s Senate seats shifted from Republican to Democrat in the January run-off was a “miracle,” and that this was clear evidence of voter fraud.

Despite their accusations, Lindell and Trump have not given evidence to back up their statements. Trump and his allies have lost dozens of election challenge lawsuits in state and federal courts. Even Trump’s and other Republicans’ selected judges have rejected it. This is a condensed version of the information.