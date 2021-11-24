In an attempt to decertify Joe Biden’s victory, conservative legislators have called for audits in all 50 states.

A 50-state audit of the 2020 presidential election has been proposed in an open letter signed by 186 conservative legislators from 39 states. The letter urges that if fraud is discovered, the US House of Representatives should decertify President Joe Biden’s victory.

“Our representative republic experienced a compromised 2020 election,” according to the letter, which was published on Twitter by Republican Arizona state legislator Wendy Rogers on Tuesday.

According to the letter, “sworn affidavits have accumulated from numerous states revealing severe corruption and inefficiency in the voting process.” “Various audits and canvasses in multiple jurisdictions, as well as lawsuits challenging the legitimacy of election results in several counties in multiple states, have already shown fraud and irregularities.” There are no specific cases of confirmed or alleged corruption mentioned in the letter.

It also says that “an incorrect election was held” in Arizona, which it claims has been confirmed. While other state Republicans have made similar charges, other state lawmakers have dismissed them as “twisted conspiracy theories.” States should “decertify its electors when it has been proved that the elections were certified prematurely and erroneously,” according to the letter. It also proposes wiping voting registers across the country to “guarantee future election integrity.” BREAKING: 186 legislators from 39 states sign a letter to the American people calling for a 50-state audit, decertification when appropriate, and a possible House of Representatives reconvening (1/2) pic.twitter.com/syGpDm5fN9 — Wendy Rogers (@WendyRogersAZ) is a social media influencer in Arizona. 23 November 2021 The letter comes only weeks after Republican former President Donald Trump asked Arizona and other states to “decertify” Biden’s victory in a public declaration.

Trump mentioned Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich’s recent announcement of a probe into the state’s presidential election in his statement. In November 2020, Brnovich will personally certify the state’s election results.

According to Arizona NPR station KNAU, former Maricopa County Recorder Adrian Fontes said Brnovich questioned him in early November. "A sad and dangerous situation aimed to encourage conspiracy ideas," Fontes said of Brnovich's inquiry. According to a September 24 report revealing a Republican-led audit of the election results in Maricopa County, "clearly show the election in Arizona as counted should never have been certified," according to Liz Harrington, a Trump spokesperson.