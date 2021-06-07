In an attempt to clear protesters, a low-flying helicopter kicks up dust.

On Monday, a low-flying border police helicopter was seen on film attempting to disperse protesters against the Enbridge Energy Line 3 pump station’s construction in Minnesota.

An MPRnews photojournalist captured video of a US Border Patrol helicopter executing a rotor wash to clear dust and grass off its rotors. The helicopter was 20 feet off the ground and hovering. Over the helicopter’s speakers, some threats of arrest could be heard. According to MPRnews, it was used to disperse the protestors at the pump site at Itasca State Park.

DHS/Border Patrol is attempting to dislodge protestors from an occupied #Line3 pump station north of Park Rapids with helicopter rotor wash. @MPRnews pic.twitter.com/ArTN6FAqwC More than 24 activists are confined to equipment inside.

A crowd of almost 1,000 people gathered to express their objection to the replacement of the Line 3 pipeline. To halt building, a dozen of them shackled themselves to machinery at the pump site. This week, Treaty People Gathering, an activist group dedicated to the preservation of Native American land treaties, held a multi-day demonstration against Line 3.

According to MPRnews, Hubbard County sheriff’s deputies, Minnesota State Patrol troopers, and Department of Natural Resource officials were present at the protests, though intervention and police presence were minimal. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, according to Washington Newsday, has no plans to bring in the National Guard to deal with the Line 3 demonstrators.

According to Enbridge’s statement to Washington Newsday, After spotting the growing number of protestors in the construction area, 44 workers on site were evacuated.

Enbridge’s director of tribal engagement, Paul Eberth, told MPRnews, “Our personnel stood down, had to be evacuated, and fled the site.” “It’s part of our de-escalation strategy. However, since then, individuals have become fixated on specific pieces of equipment. The damage has already been done. It’s infuriating.”

The replacement project for the pipeline that runs from Alberta, Canada to Wisconsin was started by Enbridge Energy. Line 3’s upgraded technology, according to the business, will avoid oil spills and make the pipeline safer.

The replacement, according to opponents, will exacerbate the global climate change problem and result in further spills in vulnerable towns along the 340-mile route.