In an apparent dig at Biden and Trump, Elon Musk says that anybody above the age of 70 should not run for office.

Elon Musk, the founder of Tesla and SpaceX, believes that septuagenarians are too elderly to run for high office.

Musk added that a politician’s time must come to an end, which might be a dig at President Joe Biden or his predecessor Donald Trump.

“Let’s impose an age restriction after which you can’t run for political office, possibly a number just below 70…” he remarked in a tweet that has received over 76,000 likes as of Thursday morning.

Musk did not say whether he was referring to the presidency of the United States, which has a 35-year age cap but no upper age limit.

His current message, however, comes amid questions about Biden’s suitability for office, which has been questioned by critics and pollsters one year into his presidency.

Biden, who turned 79 on November 20, is the oldest president in history.

On the campaign trail for the next presidential election in 2024, he will be in his eighties. Biden will be 86 years old when he leaves office if he is re-elected and finishes a complete second term.

Most Americans (53 percent) believe his age is interfering with his ability to execute his job as president, according to a poll conducted by Fox News, which is usually critical of the Democratic president.

In a poll conducted by Beacon Research and Shaw & Company Research, 80 percent of Republicans said Biden’s age influenced his performance, while only 28 percent of Democrats said it did.

When Biden makes a misstep, speculation about his mental acuity grows, especially among his conservative adversaries, raising questions about whether he will run in 2024. The White House announced last month that Biden will seek for re-election.

The same age issues may be asked of Trump, who is considering running for president again in 2024 and has a sizable following inside the Republican Party.

Trump, who is now 75, would be 77 on the campaign trail in 2020 and 78 in 2024, the same age as Biden when he took the oath of office.

