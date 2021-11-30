In an anti-vaccine protest, the city declares independence from California.

By declaring itself a “constitutional republic,” a city in northern California has made a symbolic act of defiance against the state’s COVID rules.

Oroville’s city council voted 6-1 in favor of a declaration expressing opposition to measures aimed at containing the pandemic, including as vaccination requirements for kids.

Leaders in the city of roughly 20,000 people, which is approximately 70 miles south of the state capital Sacramento, claimed the designation was a method to protest state policies they didn’t agree with, albeit the action is unlikely to be legal.

Executive orders issued by California or the federal government “that are overreaching or blatantly violate our constitutionally protected rights shall not be enforced by the City of Oroville against its inhabitants,” the council declared on November 2.

After establishing first-in-the-nation school masking and employee immunization procedures, Governor Gavin Newsom stated in October that California would be the first state to announce intentions to compel student vaccines.

In Butte County, where Oroville is located, Newsom encountered opposition to the measures, with more than half of voters (51 percent) voting for him to be recalled in the election that put his COVID policies under examination.

According to the Los Angeles Times, a number of Butte County school districts are opposed to the vaccine mandates, particularly the one for youngsters.

Only 51.9 percent of Butte County residents have had vaccinations as of Tuesday, compared to a statewide average of 71.9 percent.

The extended reach of the mandates, according to Oroville Vice Mayor Scott Thomson, prompted the vote.

He and other council members objected to rules that went from requiring businesses to wear masks to “now forcing something inside your body about which no one knows the long-term repercussions.”

“Now, in my opinion, you’ve over the line,” Thomson told the Los Angeles Times.

Although the council applauded the vote when it passed, Lisa Pruitt, a legal specialist at the University of California, Davis, told The Guardian that “you can’t just say hocus pocus” and decide to break state and federal laws on your own.

In addition, the council’s resolution will have no impact on the area’s public schools, which are operated by the school district.

"A municipality cannot declare itself exempt from the unilaterally.