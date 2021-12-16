In an alleged attempt to make a ‘Citizen’s Arrest,’ a man allegedly assaults a teen in a viral video.

Since it was shared late last month, a video purportedly depicting a 17-year-old girl being attacked by a guy performing a “citizen’s arrest” has gone popular on TikTok, garnering over 324,000 views, 42,000 likes, and 2,700 comments.

Many people are unfamiliar with the concept and conditions of a “citizen’s arrest,” which is frequently represented in movies and television. Furthermore, the rules governing them differ from state to state and are subject to interpretation, leading to instances of hazardous vigilantism, frequently motivated by racism or other biases.

A jury convicted three white males guilty in November of the 2020 murder of Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man out for a jog. The men shot him, stating they were attempting a citizen’s arrest, since they believed he was responsible for burglaries in the region.

Arbery’s death has ignited a debate regarding the dangers of citizen’s arrest legislation, with many believing that they should be abolished entirely.

Viewers appear to have reached similar conclusions regarding the man’s purported citizen’s arrest in a recent TikTok video posted by user Steph Marie Dehoog (@stephmariedehoog).

A man kneels over a female who is face-down on the pavement in the video clip, which takes place on a street. “He has a gun,” someone yells, likely referring to the man. It’s unclear if it’s the victim or someone off-camera.

The man cries at the camera, “Look at the camera!” “Get out of here! You’re all breaking the law! Get out of here!” “Take a step back,” he cries at them. As she screams and calls for help, he continues to restrain the plainly distraught girl.

She cries, "Get him off of me!" "I can't, he'll shoot me, sweetie," a voice says off-camera. The short video is complemented by on-screen text that explains the scenario in further detail. The TikToker said, "The school police is saying this is a citizen arrest," adding that the girl is 17 and was "in her friends condos" [sic]at the time of the event. "He stopped her when she tried to flee." The TikToker stated, "Choked her [and]dragged her approximately 15 feet." "I attempted to load her into his car." She went on to say that the "police indicated they [can't] do anything" about the situation since "it's already being handled by the school police."