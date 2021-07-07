In an alleged attempt to ‘cleanse’ her neighbor’s house, a woman allegedly sets fire to it.

Following Sunday’s fireworks-filled Fourth of July celebrations, pyromania may be in the air.

Sheena Johnson, 37, was arrested and charged with many offenses, including arson, attempted murder, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct, after reportedly setting fire to her neighbor’s mobile home outside London, Kentucky, on Monday night. When asked why she did so, she allegedly replied, “Why not?” before going on to say that she wanted to “clear this house.”

Arson is typically considered a felony, according to Cornell Law School’s Legal Information Institute, and is defined by the FBI as “any willful or malicious burning or attempting to burn, with or without intent to defraud, a dwelling house, public building, motor vehicle or aircraft, personal property of another, etc.” According to the FBI, law enforcement agencies documented 33,395 arson-related offenses in 2019, the majority of which involved structures such as residences.

According to WTVQ, the victim, Donna Proffitt, told officials she was sleeping when the fire broke out around 7:30 p.m. She ran outdoors when she smelled burning and discovered Johnson on her property.

According to a press release from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office, when deputies Brent France and Marcus Stigall arrived at the scene of the alleged crime, they found “substantial smoke” coming from the mobile home. They were conducting a preliminary investigation when Johnson appeared from a “nearby apartment” and allegedly began “screaming and cursing,” causing a “disturbance,” according to the release. According to The Times-Tribune, she allegedly refused to board the squad car, telling France that she “hadn’t done a…thing wrong.” Johnson was arrested at 8:43 p.m. and taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center after a brief scuffle. The Times-Tribune stated that her arraignment was set for 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Proffitt’s daughter, Angela Brock, told deputies that Johnson had attempted to set fire to another neighbor’s home four days before. Proffitt was carried to the hospital by ambulance for treatment of smoke inhalation, according to reports. This is a condensed version of the information.