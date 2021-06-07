In an 85 percent Latino Texas town where Hillary Clinton won by 40 points, a Republican wins the mayorship.

McAllen, Texas, a border town where Hillary Clinton won by 40 points over Donald Trump in 2016, has just chosen a Republican mayor.

According to unofficial election results released by KRGV, Javier Villalobos defeated Democrat Veronica Vela Whitacre by 206 votes in a runoff election over the weekend. On June 14, city officials will canvass and certify the results of the election.

Following his tight victory, Villalobos, an attorney and past chairman of Texas’ Hidalgo County Republican Party, praised his supporters and campaign staff.

“Thank you, McAllen, for putting your faith in me. I pledge to keep my word.