In Albertville, Alabama, a Mueller employee opens fire on coworkers, resulting in a mass shooting.

On Tuesday morning, at least two individuals were killed and two more were injured in a workplace shooting at the Mueller Co. factory in Albertville, Alabama.

Around 2:30 a.m., a fatal shooting happened at the Mueller plant at 956 Industrial Boulevard.

Officers were dispatched to the facility after an employee began shooting at coworkers, killing two and injuring two more. The Albertville Police Department is still investigating the motive for the attack, officers informed WBRC.

The gunman fled the area in a car, according to the department, and he has yet to be captured. Officers are examining the scene and gathering information on the shooter’s identity and possible location.

Following the shooting, the two injured victims were taken to Marshall Medical Center South for treatment. The identity of the victims will not be revealed until their families have been informed, according to the authorities.