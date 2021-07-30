In Alabama, the least vaccinated state in the country, 32 children were hospitalized with COVID.

After an infant was among 32 infants hospitalized in Alabama with COVID-19, a doctor raised concern.

Dr. David Kimberlin, a pediatric infectious diseases specialist at Children’s of Alabama, said the delta strain is “different and terrible” in a Facebook Live session presented by the Medical Association of Alabama.

“We are standing in a tunnel right now, and the train is rushing at us as we speak,” he said, according to Al.com.

“I felt uneasy last year, but I am terrified right now for what lies ahead in terms of our children,” Kimberlin added.

Alabama, along with Mississippi, has the equal lowest number of completely immunized people in the US, at 34 percent.

With a surge in kid COVID hospitalizations in his state, Kimberlin said masks and immunizations were the most effective ways to combat the virus, adding that while being “facing a catastrophe,” “we have the tools to avoid that.”

This school year, he has joined the chorus of Alabama public health authorities who are advising all children and instructors to wear masks.

Gov. Kay Ivey, on the other hand, has stated that while the state government encourages mask use in schools, there will be no governmental compulsion.

Gina Maiola, Ivey’s spokeswoman, said the governor was frustrated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s “shifting goal post and whiplash” behavior (CDC). According to the Associated Press, Maiola also stated that the governor believes the “present conditions do not necessitate a blanket one-size-fits-all approach.”

“School authorities are in responsible of making judgments that work best for their school,” Maiola said.

According to the Associated Press, some Alabama school districts, including those in Birmingham, Huntsville, Montgomery, Bessemer, and Opelika, will compel students and teachers to wear face masks indoors.

Meanwhile, Dr. Karen Landers, assistant state health officer for the Alabama Department of Public Health, expressed concern about the virus’s potential to kill children.

She told Al.com, “Every child’s life is important, and we don’t want to lose any children in the state of Alabama to a disease that we can have such a big impact on lowering or preventing.”

According to the CDC, most children with the condition show minor or no symptoms. This is a condensed version of the information.