In Alabama, more than 65K COVID vaccines have been thrown away due to Delta Variant Surges.

Alabama has squandered at least 65,511 doses of the COVID-19 vaccination, according to a report by State Health Officer Scott Harris. Despite the fact that this amount represents less than 1% of Alabama’s more than 5 million coronavirus vaccine doses, Harris described it as a “very terrible” reality.

“There were 65 thousand doses that were thrown away. According to the Associated Press, Harris stated, “That’s incredibly sad when we have such a low vaccination rate and, of course, there are so many people in the world who still don’t have access to vaccine.”

Alabama is one of the least vaccinated states in the US, with only 34% of residents having had full COVID-19 vaccination. According to the Associated Press, the state ranks fifth from last among those who have received at least one dose, accounting for 44 percent of the population.

Vaccine apprehension is so widespread that participants at a Republican fundraiser with Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) in Alabama last month could be heard clapping and celebrating the state’s low immunization rates.

According to the Alabama Political Reporter, Greene stated, “I understand Alabama might be one of the most unvaccinated states in the nation.” The crowd erupted in shouts and claps in response.

Alabama’s poor vaccination rates occur at a time when the COVID-19 delta variant is sweeping the United States, affecting an increasing number of unvaccinated people.

According to the Political Reporter, 97 percent of COVID-19 patients in Alabama who were recently hospitalized were unvaccinated. COVID-19 hospitalizations increased by 400 percent in Alabama in late July.

As COVID-19 cases exploded across the state last month, Republican Governor Kay Ivey declared that it was “time to start blaming the unvaccinated folks.”

As her state grappled with low vaccine participation, Ivey noted, “The new cases of COVID are due to unvaccinated folks.” “Unvaccinated people account for nearly all new hospitalizations. People who have not been vaccinated are most likely to die. These people have chosen a miserable life of self-inflicted suffering.”

